Plan afoot to ensure maximum remittances thru legal channels: Zulfi Bukhari

Islamabad

In a backdrop of sudden decline of 400 million US dollars in worker’s remittances, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development is working out different initiatives to encourage Pakistani expatriates to send remittances to their near and dear ones through legal means which would ultimately discourage the other means of transmission. Currently billions of dollars are being remitted through the Hundi system which is the main impediment in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

The vision of the government can only be materialized when there is an increase in remittances through easy and expatriate-friendly banking channels. “Every year Overseas Pakistanis are sending over US$ 20 billion through proper channel, while over US$ 15 billion are being sending through hundi in the country,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told APP.

He said the department was taking various measures for increased use of banking channels by removing red tapism in sending remittances to boost the foreign reserves, adding that they were holding consultations with relevant stakeholders to ease complicated transaction processes. The workers remittances, through normal banking channels, were a vital source of balance of payments support for the country. Funds channeled through Hundi or other means bypass legal conduits deprived the country of much-needed support, he added.

Bukhari said they had introduced bio-metric verification system to ensure the better communication between Ministry and the Pakistani Diaspora working abroad. He said they would link the facilities, being provided to their families including housing and schooling, with use of legal channels for remitting their money.

Highlighting the measures taken by ministry to enhance the current amount of remittances, the ministry secretary Pervaiz Ahmed Janjua said currently some 19 Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs), working in different countries, had directed to sensitize the Pakistani diaspora about using the legal banking channels for transfer of their money to uplift the national economy. In view of decreasing precious foreign reserves, the CWAs would appeal the Pakistani expatriates to send more remittances to steer country out of economic crisis, he said and added that they were mulling to relocate the former to those countries where number of the latter’s had doubled in the past.

“Currently, there are 1,25,000 of overseas Pakistanis are having Foreign Exchange Remittances Card for which Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) has directed to increase its numbers which eventually help curb the hundi practice by providing many facilities to expatriates through this card,” he claimed. The secretary said the OPF was mandated to launch extensive social media campaigns to educate overseas Pakistanis for using legal channels to send their money.

Highlighting some issues, Muhammad Irfan, a Pakistani expatriate working in Saudi Arabia Monday urged removal of hiccups in sending their money through banks, prompting them to use other ways which saved their time and extra charges. He also demanded to lift taxes on sending remittances which took a chunk of their hard-earned money.

Moreover, Remittances sent home by overseas Pakistani workers dropped by a US$400 million, or 20%, to $1.6 billion in November 2018, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed. Remittances stood at $2 billion in the previous month of October 2018. However, Cumulatively, in the first five months of FY19, remittances from overseas Pakistani workers increased 12.56% to US$9.02 billion compared with US$8.02 billion in the same period of previous year. The new World Bank report, “Regional Trends in Migration and Remittance Flows”, released on Saturday, says that the remittances to Pakistan is expected to touch the figure of $20.9 billion in 2018, which is 6.9pc of GDP.—APP

