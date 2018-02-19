Plan afoot to create Dubai-like gardens in Punjab

Staff Reporter

A plan is being advanced to create modern flower gardens at all divisional headquarters in Punjab with Rs301 million.

Punjab Minister for Local Governments Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt said this while talking to a delegation of PML-N workers here on Sunday.

He said that modern parks and gardens in United Arab Emirates (UAE) especially Dubai would be considered as a model for this project.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and other officials concerned have been assigned the task of making feasibility reports and finalize locations of these gardens.

He said that each of the garden would consist of at least 2-3 acres of land. The initiative is aimed at bringing a pleasant change in outlook of the cities, he added.

He said that the officials concerned of Local Governments have been directed to ensure repair of filtration plants in their areas.

Water supply pipes are also being repaired and improved. The government has also constituted Local Government Commission for dealing with various issues.

The commission would work under the minister for local governments. Secretary Local government will be secretary of the commission as well.

Members of the commission include Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Fauzia Waqar, Kashif Ali Malik and Ali Zara.

The commission will prepare recommendations on various financial and administration matters, the minister said.