Plan afoot to cope with water-logging

Sialkot

Under the directives of the Punjab government, a four-year plan has been chalked out worth over Rs 2.14 billion for promotion of agriculture and prosperity of farmers in the province. Sources in Agriculture Department told APP on Sunday that under the plan, special attention would be paid to reclamation of water-logging and salinity hit lands in different districts of the province. About 25 per cent water is wasted in canals, 30 per cent in water-courses and 35 per cent is wasted in the fields, reducing water to 45 million acres feet, whereas the required water quantity is 65 million acres feet for crops annually in Punjab.—APP