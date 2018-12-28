Placing Zardari’s name on ECL condemnable: Murtaza Wahab

Staff Reporter

Sindh Information Minister Murtaza Wahab has condemned the decision of placing name of co-chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Asif Ali on Exit Control List (ECL).

Reacting to the press conference of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Thursday, Murtaza Wahab said that revenge actions against PPP and its leadership have become a matter of routine.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had announced to place names of 172 people nominated by Joint investigation Team (JIT) in ECL in fake currency accounts case.

The Provincial Information Minister said that PPP always faced cases in courts and it will continue to do so in future also.

Murtaza Wahab alleged that after revenge actions against PPP leaders, now conspiracies were being hatched to place name of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Exit Control List.

He said that revenge actions against opposition leaders were regrettable and condemnable.

Share on: WhatsApp