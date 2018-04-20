Placard culture

Pakistani women are holding placards in their hands. The statement written on the placards is “My body, my choice”. I wonder why our women are so appealing towards liberalism. We should be knowing about what is acceptable in Islam and what is not. Our body is not submissive tool for men. Why we are following European culture even though European women are terrified to their culture.

Islam gives the women much protected life so why were we following such kinds of pathetic norms. We should obey and follow respected and secure conjunctions of Islam. On the other side, after this placard on social media some kind of sick-minded people holding other different placards and in that placards there are different kinds of statement and that statements are not suitable and delivered good message in society. So I request those people if you people can’t deliver good message then you should avoid this kind of pathetic norms.

MARIA KHATTAK

Islamabad

