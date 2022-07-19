PKR closes at Rs222 against dollar in interbank

By
News desk
-
14

PSX benchmark sheds over 900 points

The rupee fell to an all-time low against the dollar for the second day in a row on Tuesday, closing at Rs222 in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback was up Rs8.8, or 4 per cent, against the previous day’s close of Rs215.20 to reach Rs224 around 2:30pm.

However, it closed at Rs221.99, appreciating 3.1pc, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). After reaching a peak of Rs211.93 on June 22, the dollar started declining for a brief period and fell to a low of Rs204.56 on July 4. On Monday, the dollar had reported a record single-day appreciation in the interbank market to reach Rs215.20 from Rs210.95.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed intense selling pressure on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 900 points.

The market’s decline coincided with the rupee falling to an all-time low against the dollar for a second consecutive day.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 Index opened at 41,367.11 points and went up 176 points initially.

However, after 10:30am the bears took control and the market began sliding. At around 3:25pm, the index hit 40,313.78 points — a decline of 1,053.33 points or 2.55 per cent. The index closed at 40,389.07 points, down 978.04 points or 2.36pc.

Previous articleFawad claims his party to form govt in Punjab on July 22
Next articleSC asks PTI why it didn’t object to NAB law changes in parliament

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR