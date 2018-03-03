PKLI&RC organizing walk to raise disease awareness

City Reporter

Besides providing cutting-edge treatment facilities including transplantation, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre is focused on its mission of creating awareness about preventive measures in order to eliminate kidney and liver diseases including Hepatitis from Pakistan.

In this regard, the hospital is conducting a Walk to commemorate World Kidney Day 2018 with an aim to raise awareness in our society about the importance of human kidneys and the preventive measures to reduce the risk of kidney diseases.

The Walk is scheduled for Sunday, (10am to 12pm) from Liberty Roundabout to Hafeez Centre Lahore. It includes different activities i.e. celebrity endorsement for the cause, awareness talks, and giveaways, and media coverage. Famous singer Jawad Ahmed will be the special guest in this occasion whereas a large number of people from different fields of life are expressing interest in the event to get awareness about symptoms of kidney diseases, modern preventive measures, and treatments being provided at PKLI&RC.