PKLI&RC emphasizes disease prevention via awareness walk

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center successfully organized a Walk on March 4, 2018, to commemorate World Kidney Day 2018 with an aim to raise awareness about preventive measures to lower the risk of kidney diseases.

Hundreds of people from various walks of life took part in the Walk from Liberty Roundabout to Hafeez Centre Lahore.Honorable Health Minister Punjab Mr. Khwaja Salman Rafique, Mayor Lahore Mr. Mubashir Javed were amongst the participants whereas Jawad Ahmed, a famous singer, was the special guest. Dr. Saeed Akhter, President and CEO of PKLI&RC, Dr. Amer Yar Khan, Medical Director and COO, Dr. Hafiz Ijaz, Director Medical Education, and several other staff members of the hospital participated in the event.

In addition to providing advanced treatment facilities including transplantation, PKLI&RC makes every effort to create awareness about preventive measures in order to eliminate kidney and liver diseases including Hepatitis from Pakistan.

The Walk proved to be a big success in this connection as a large number of people participated enthusiastically. They expressed that they gained useful information from medical specialists’ speeches on symptoms of kidney diseases, modern preventive measures, and treatments being provided at PKLI&RC.

Ranked eighth in the world as far as kidney diseases are concerned, Pakistan bears more than 20,000 deaths attributable to kidney diseases every year. Chronic kidney disease is one of the rapidly-rising diseases in the country. Some of the major causative factors of kidney diseases are consumption of poor quality drinking water, junk food, low water intake, diabetes mellitus, obesity, overuse of pain medicines, self-medication, hypertension and kidney stones.

In view of a huge load of kidney diseases in Pakistan, PKLI&RC is resolute to keep taking impactful steps in future to fulfil its mission of spreading awareness about disease prevention to every nook and corner of Pakistan in order to eliminate life-threatening diseases from our beloved country.