City Reporter

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute will perform its best after constituting the Board of Governors. She expressed these words while chairing the first meeting of Board of Governors of the PKLI. Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Chairman BoG Dr Javed Raza Gardezi and others were also present.

The minister discussed the roadmap to improve performance of the PKLI with Board of Governors. The new BoG was constituted according to new act and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that there would be keen emphasis on research work alongwith transplantation of liver and kidney in the PKLI.

She said that services of very professional personalities had been obtained in Board of Governors. Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that performance of the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute would be monitored on monthly basis and further steps would be taken to improve its performance.

Despite the launch of crackdown against spurious medicines, dozens of brands of unapproved, fake and unregistered medicines of different categories including aphrodisiac, allopathic and herbal were still available in market while the pharmaceutical companies have no online data of drug prices for consumers. Sources associated with manufacturing of medicines revealed it here adding that mostly such brands were belonged to aphrodisiac medicines which smuggled from different countries.

At least over 16 brands of such medicines including Viagra, Black Cobra and many other such brands were available in markets and being sold without any check and balance. While a big market of Rs.5.50 billion belonged to aphrodisiac drugs in which Rs.4.0 billion medicines being smuggled in country without paying any tax.

The owners of companies of these medicines minting money by their own will, it was also learnt. Unfortunately, there is no online data of prices from any pharmaceutical company to check rates of any medicine being marketed in the country.