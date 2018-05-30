PKLI successfully performs 1st kidney transplant

Staff Reporter

Highly trained surgeons of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Center’s successfully performed the first kidney transplant in the hospital on Tuesday.

A teacher by profession, the patient is from Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala District and he was suffering from end-stage kidney disease. The patient on his birthday received a kidney donated by his elder sister.

The veteran Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhter, lead the team who performed this complex surgery. Dr. Saeed, who has vast experience in kidney transplants and complex renal surgeries, expressed that the hospital aims to bring multidisciplinary expertise in a range of fields in Pakistan, and this first successful transplant operation demonstrates the huge positive impact that this state of the art institute will bring in years to come.

The hospital management is confident that PKLI&RC is on course to elevate the healthcare standard in Pakistan and will keep providing the best possible healthcare facilities for free or at subsidized rates to its indigent patients without any discrimination.

It is pertinent to mention here, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center got interim approvalfrom Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) on May 28, 2018, for Renal Transplant.

The evaluation team of PHOTAvisited PKLI to assess renaltransplant readiness at the hospital. They were satisfied with PKLI’s transplantsetup and gave interim approval for renal transplant surgeries.This visit was a regulatory requirement by PHOTA.