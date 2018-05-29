PKLI gets interim approval from PHOTA for renal transplant

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center got interim approvalfrom Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) on May 28, 2018, for Renal Transplant.

The evaluation team of PHOTAvisited PKLI to assess renaltransplant readiness at the hospital. They were satisfied with PKLI’s transplantsetup and gave interim approval for renal transplant surgeries.This visit was a regulatory requirement by PHOTA.

The inspection team was comprised of senior healthcare professionals from King Edward Medical University, Shaikh Zaid Hospital, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital and representative from other government organizations.

President and CEO of PKLI Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhter and HODs from different Clinical departments, including Urology, Nephrology, Renal Transplant, Anesthesia, Phlebotomy, Nursing, ICU, Pharmacy, Histopathology and Hematology, were present on this occasion.

The hospital management believes that this is the start of a new chapter in the healthcare landscape of Pakistan.

They expressed that it is the result of PKLI team’s hard work and dedication towards achieving the goals of this monumental healthcare project.