PKLI Act 2019 draft reviewed

Staff Reporter

Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has drafted proposed Pakistan Livet and Kidney Research Institute (PKLI) Bill 2019. A meeting under Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the proposed act here today. Former Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Jawad Sajid Khan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Saqib Zaffer, Special Secretaries Shakeel Ahmed, Usman Muazam, Dean Children Hospital Prof. Masood Sadiq and Principal SIMS Prof. Ayza Mehmood were also present. Comprehensive deliberations came in to discussions during the meeting.

The Minister for Health while addressing the participants said that Punjab Government wants to make PKLI an effective and useful institution for treatment of liver and kidney diseases. “Purpose of devising an act was to remove legal hurdles in human organ transplantations. The bill would be finalized after taking all stakeholders in to the loop” said the Minister.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also said that a number of overseas Pakistani transplantation experts want to serve at home and we would encourage them.

SH&ME Department Saqib Zaffer while briefing the meeting told that before submitting the draft before Punjab cabinet concerned legal experts would be consulted. Medical experts Prof. Jawad Sajid Khan, Prof. Masood Sadiq and Prof. Ayaz Mehmood threw light on various technical aspects of the proposed act.

