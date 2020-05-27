PK-8303 crash: Airbus probe team visits Karachi airport’s radar centre

Karachi

The eleven-member investigation team of Airbus on Wednesday visited radar centre of the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The visiting foreign experts reviewed the arrangements at the radar centre for the take-off and landing of aircraft. Moreover, the investigation team also inspected different equipment at the radar room besides witnessing the process of landing and take-off of the planes.

The Airbus team questioned on-duty air traffic controller during the visit, as well as visited control tower. Sources told ARY News that the foreign investigation team reviewed regulations regarding the emergency landing call.

The French team and aircraft investigation team collected evidences from the crash site, however, further probe is underway.-INP