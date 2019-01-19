PK-30 candidates final list published

Abbottabad

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

The Election Commission has published the final list of candidates contesting by election on a vacant seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly such as PK-30 Mansehra-I, the official sources told media men, Saturday.

According to Provincial Election Commissioner, seven candidates were fielded in the combat out of which three are contesting election from the platform of unknown political parties, and remaining four candidates were independents.

In addition, the polling would be held on upcoming the 26th of next falling month of the running year.

Share on: WhatsApp