PJF to send top judokas to Asia-Pacific C’hips to earn spot in Olympic Games

Islamabad

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will send top judokas to fight in the Asia-Pacific Judo Championships as part of its qualification campaign for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

‘The Championships will take place in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from April 19 to 23. It will also serve as qualification event for the Olympic Games,’ Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP on Sunday.

He said judokas Shah Hussain Shan (-100kg), Qaisar Khan (-90kg) and Amina Toyada (-57kg) had the potential to earn spots in the Olympic Games. ‘Hence, currently we are focusing on these three athletes. But we may send some more athletes for the Championships if they impress us in the National Championship, which will take place in March,’ he added.

Masood said winning a gold in Asia-Pacific Championships would mean a direct entry to the Olympic Games. ‘But if they remain unable to claim gold and finish second or third, even then their ranking will improve a lot. This will help them to qualify for the Olympic Games as after Asia-Pacific Championships they will have also a chance to feature in some other qualification events.’

He said that after Asia-Pacific Championships, the federation was planning to send judokas to some other international events like Grand Slam, Grand Prix and World Championships 2019.

‘The World Championships will be held in Tokyo in the last week of August and it will be easier for Shah Hussain and Amina to compete in that event as they both are Japan-based’, he added.

He said Shah Hussain and Amina were in good form due to the quality training they get in Japan, while Qaisar was also in good shape and capable of producing some astounding performance. The PJF vice president said that the federation could identify several home-based gifted athletes like Qaisar and train them for global relevance.

‘But the main hindrance in our way is that of fund crunch as we’ve not received any grant from Pakistan Sports Board for the past several months.

‘If we receive right kind of support we can prepare a strong bunch of judokas, who can shine at the international level,’ he reckoned.—APP

