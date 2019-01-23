‘Pivot’ to project, explore various dimensions of Pak-China relations

China-Pakistan study centre’s quarterly magazine launched

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan and China are linked in perennial bond of friendship and the friendly relations between these two all weather friends are passing from generation to generation. The two countries are cooperating in a number of projects aim at collective progress and prosperity of their people yet still there are areas that lie untapped and need to explored by the two sides. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua made these remarks on Wednesday at the launching ceremony of China Pakistan Study Centre’s (CPSC) quarterly magazine “Pivot”.

The launching ceremony held at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Ambassador of China Yao Jing, DG ISSI and former ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chairman BOG ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mehmood and Director of the CPSC Dr Talat Shabbir also addressed on the occasion and welcomed the launch of a China-Pakistan focused magazine.

Tehmina Janjua while terming the CPSC magazine a right step in the right direction said, “It is important to give a platform for the youth and promote people to people linkages. To enable the young generation to carry forward the legacy of Pak-China friendship is the need of the hour and I am confident that Pivot will help in this regard,” she said.

Pivot is a quarterly magazine. Its aim will be to project Pakistan-China relations, developments in diverse spheres such as policy, economy, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing congratulated the launching of the first issue of Pivot, which he said was an excellent way to learn Pakistan’s perception of the relationship of the two countries.

He spoke on the Chinese foreign policy, which is based on two principles: peaceful development which does not challenge international order and win-win cooperation based on dialogue and collaboration. Yao said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and had always advocated for peaceful relations with not only its neighbours but with all the international community.

China has a firm commitment to aid Pakistan in this. Regarding cooperation between both countries, he said development was the key to dealing with all the challenges in the present order. This encompasses development of self as well as the development of the entire region, he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry talked about how ties between China and Pakistan have become stronger with passage of time. China has created the necessary mechanism to make connectivity a reality- the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the CPEC are examples of that particularly at a time when there is the rise of anti-globalism at the international stage, said Aizaz Chaudhry. In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood termed the BRI was not only a path of development but for peace too, which will provide ideas to address security issues.

Share on: WhatsApp