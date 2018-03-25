Pitiless mother strangles her three children

Staff Reporter

A pitiless woman allegedly strangled her three children and injured herself here on Saturday.

Police said that after being informed when it reached the house located at Bedian Road Lahore, found bodies of Zain-ul-Abideen, Kaneez Fatima and Ibrahim while their mother was found injured.

The bodies of the children and their injured mother were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The woman was divorced by her husband some 15 months ago and she seemed to be in mental stressed due to financial crunch and other issues. The lady had blamed a friend of her for killing the children, however, the police after registering a case into the incident have started investigation.

Meanwhile, a former Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab, Yasmeen Khan, was found dead at her residence in Defence area here on Saturday.