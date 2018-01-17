Pitiless authorities

During the NA question hour on January 09, the State Minister for Power and the Chairman Standing Committee for Energy got involved in an altercation when the latter questioned the power companies’ failure to care for people’s lives by demanding huge, unaffordable sums for removal of dangerously situated electricity poles. Incidentally, most of this money goes into private pockets, a factor that adds to their intransigence in such matters. The Minister worked himself up into a rage which proves that the fight between bureaucracy and the peoples’ representatives is a one-sided affair because the government has the ultimate say in all the administrative problems facing the people. This also shows that the people’s representatives when they hold governmental offices also start working against people’s welfare. This imbalance is at the root of corruption bedevilling our country and the national debt is escalating. For example, both the Minister and the CEO MEPCO demand about half a million for removal of two dilapidated, superfluous poles carrying live wires passing over houses posing great danger to human lives at Chungi 6 Muzaffargarh, and standing idle since end of tube-wells scheme.

The Minister’s claim of end of load-shedding is also not correct. It continues like before everywhere except in some big cities though with some letup in unscheduled breakdowns maybe due to reduced demand in winter. In the end, I humbly request the MPs to suitably amend the 1910 Electricity Act in people’s favour because through it the electricity bureaucracy has caused heavy damage to the national exchequer.

GHULAM SHABIR

Muzaffargarh

