PITB’s pilot project, ‘Digital Challan’ launched

Salim Ahmed

The automation of various functions of Punjab Police through technological solutions has become success story with the dedicated hard work by the police officials to bring genuine reforms in the centuries old system to facilitate the citizens.

Dr. Umar Saif Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said while addressing the launch ceremony of the pilot project, “Digital Challan” an application developed by the PITB for Lahore Traffic Police here Friday.

He said that this application will be used by 2200 authorized challan officers who perform their duties in three shifts in the 34 traffic sectors of Lahore. The collaboration experience with the Punjab Police over a period of three and a half years was credible due to the ownership of police as to bring about genuine reforms one needed to take the risk and to show the leadership, he added.

Dr. Saif further said that the automation of Punjab police initiated with the complaint lodge management system was now successfully being practiced across the Punjab police in 713 police stations while whole Human Resource record of the Punjab police has also been digitized.

Currently 4500 manual challans were being accounted every day and with the induction of Digital Challan application, the system would ensure accountability and transparency, he said.

The Chairman PITB informed that the successful automated projects of the Punjab police have attracted the other provinces and PITB has assisted Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa and Baluchistan police in this regard while the Sindh police has also shown keen interest in our projects and the Sindh IG would soon visit to sign an agreement for the replica of our applications.