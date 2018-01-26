PITB’s e-ticketing system collects Rs 4.4b

Lahore

A number of 13 million e-Challans have been issued through Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s e-Ticketing system developed for National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) collecting a sum of Rs. 4.4 billion, which has improved the efficiency of the challan process and facilitated the riders by paying their fines at the spot without wasting their time to deposit the fine at banks or to visit traffic office to get their documents.

Dr. Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab and Chairman PITB said while chairing a meeting on Thursday.

He said that the result oriented system developed through technology by the PITB has shown acceptance by the public at large and it has established transparency in the traffic ticketing process as well as it has eliminated the chances of bribe and corruption. The e-Ticketing system was now operational across Pakistan and being implemented by the NHMP after necessary training of the respective officials at PITB, he added.

The technology oriented device was developed in June 2015 and its first trial was conducted in August 2015 and after further necessary improvements in the system now it is operative all over the country. “The system data also collects details of the vehicles, accidents, date of the incident, habitual violators, real time location of time stamp, accident analysis, causes and the person involved, which is a big leap ahead through technology”, said Abbass Ahsan DIG while elucidating the salient features of the system.

Earlier, in an inaugural ceremony held at Murree Express Way the federal minister for Communication Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim said that by June 2018 the total length of motorways would increase three folds to 2400 km, which was 580 km in 2013, which required appointment of additional workforce. The Federal Secretary Communication Furqan Haider said that the CPEC activity was increasing the road network in the country and the Prime Minister has given special instructions to complete the motorways, highways and expressways at the earliest.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam IG NHMP while acknowledging the technological support by PITB said that efforts were being made on road safety education and a driving licensing school has been established while as compare to 2016, a reduction of 44 % has been noticed in traffic accidents in 2017.—NNI