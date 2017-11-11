PITB trains traffic wardens for paperless environment

Staff Reporter

To establish paperless environment at offices of the City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL), the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the CTPL has collaborated to initiate four weeks training classes with multiple sessions, including basic IT training, for traffic wardens.

As many as 140 wardens are attending the training which is the first ever transition initiative of its kind.

Reviewing the collaboration, the founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab, Chairman PITB and Advisor to the CM Punjab Dr Umar Saif directed the PITB to make innovative improvements to get effective results from the training. ‘Paperless Environment’ for the CTPL will also facilitate citizens in considerable ways.

The chairman was informed during a meeting that the ‘Paperless Environment’ for the CTPL would enhance performance of services and it would also help in time reducing process for a comprehensive database of the traffic police.