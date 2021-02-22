PITB Partners with 1LINK to enhance Payments Landscape of Punjab

Lahore – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and 1LINK (Pvt.) Limited have entered into an agreement for bill aggregation. The agreement ceremony was held at PITB and was signed by PITB DG IT Operations (IT-Ops) Faisal Yousaf and CEO 1LINK Najeeb Agrawalla. Senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.

According to the agreement, PITB will be on-boarded as a bill aggregator on the 1LINK Bill Payment Solution. This collaboration will facilitate payment collection for both private sector and Punjab Government organizations through different service channels of member banks using 1LINK 1BILL. This arrangement will also enable billers to make digital payments that comply with their existing book keeping, reconciliation and reporting processes.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB DG IT- Ops Faisal Yousaf said, “Payzen is a game changer for the financial industry and Non-Government receipts. It is ready to play a pivotal role in bridging the non-automated commercial payments. The citizen centric platform aims to improve financial inclusion and strengthen the current technological infrastructure of the financial industry. It is an important step towards the vision of a transparent and digital Pakistan.”

“1LINK is delighted to bring PITB onboard as a bill aggregator on its network grid. The rise of digital payments and the convergence of innovative technologies is the most significant development in the times of pandemic. This alliance of 1LINK and PITB can contribute significantly towards the digital payments landscape and realize the true potential of inclusive growth across Pakistan,” said CEO 1LINK Najeeb Agrawalla.