PITB organises e-FOAS training for P&D Board officers

To achieve the targets of a paperless environment in Punjab government offices, a hands-on training session was recently organised by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to acquaint the officials of Planning & Development (P&D) Board with the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS).

The training particularly focused on key features like file marking and data archival and e-noting modules.

“The e-FOAS has ensured transparency while making daily tasks and correspondences hassle-free. The iOS and Android app of e-FOAS has further made the correspondences faster and easier. Overall, the system is revolutionising the traditional work by making it paperless.