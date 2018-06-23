PITB opens admission for e-rozgaar training program

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s joint project, “Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Program” has invited applications for the admission of third phase trainingfor 20 districts of Punjab for intake of their new batch latest by 16th July 2018 from the Punjab domicile holders with maximum age 35 years and at least 16 years of education and currently unemployed.

The program will guide and groom the selected graduates from a variety of backgrounds by empowering them to work as freelancer through internet and to contribute to the national economy.

Since the concept and awareness of earning through the internet and taking freelancing as a serious profession is getting popular in the smaller cities of Punjab after the completion of earlier two phases of the project, which has enabled enable the youth to generate income approximately from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 80,000 per month while working from home.

Districts currently open for new intake of students are ???Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Hafizabad,Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Rawalpindi, Attock, Khushab, Sahiwal, Vehari and Multan. To encourage women folk for self-sustainable modes of income,five centers are dedicated for female.

The details about the center names and their locations can be accessed from the registration link as follows: https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/candidate_portalProcedure to apply includes 1. Apply online 2. Appear for online entry test 3. Submit documents online 4. Verify documents at centers 5. Start classes.

The shortlisted candidates will get three and a half month of free of charge training in their selected domain from expert trainers at their selected centers.