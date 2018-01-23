PITB launches replica of Business Registration Portal for Sindh

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A team of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) launched the replica of Business Registration Portal for the Sindh government and completed the process of necessary training to the respective officials of the stakeholder departments.

The portal has been made active for testing and training purpose. Soon after the incorporation of all the change requests indicated by the concerned departments, the system shall be made public for online registration of businesses enabling the business community to get their registration done from home without any visit to the respective departments.

PITB has provided an online platform for registering a Partnership Firm or their businesses with Sindh Employee Social Security Institution (SESSI) and/or Labour and Human Resource department as per their requirements, with detail/ summary reports and a comprehensive dashboard for the management, trainings to the concerned staff for managing operations via online portal, implementation of change requests and scope enhancement, ensuring infrastructure with high availability, reliability and secure quality services, online system monitoring through Network Management System (NMS); while changes can be reflected to the “Ease of Doing Business” website accordingly and to ensure that necessary changes to be made on Business Registration Portal for the same if required.

It is a follow up of marathon meetings on Ease of Doing Business at International Finance Corporation (IFC) office Karachi held last month and attended by a team of World Bank, Sindh Board of Investment, Labour and Human Resource Department of Sindh, Sindh Employee Social Security Institution (SESSI), Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh and Sindh Revenue Board.