PITB launches hotline for 53000 public schools of Punjab

Salim Ahmed

The School Education hotline and initiative of School Education Department of the Punjab, developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for more than 53000 public schools was formally launched here Thursday.

Addressing the audience Dr. Umar Saif said that the Punjab education system was among the largest network in the World as it has one 14.5 million students and 325000 teachers, whom performance would be monitored in real time by 1143 school inspectors/ education officials.

The real time monitoring would not only be limited to the attendance of the students and teachers, cleanliness, provision of tap water but it also included quiz application to get answers from the students to judge the level of education and in this regard 4 crore 90 lakh questions have so far been asked from the students of different schools of the province, he added.

He further stated that the soft launch of hotline made two months back has revealed that out of 9200 complaints received 77 % have been closed with the satisfaction of the complainants as the matter is not closed on the report from the school officials and it was reconfirmed from the complainant on return call.

Dr. Saif said that the hotline number 042-111-11-2020 has been prominently displayed outside the Punjab public schools, which were open for service from 8 am to 8 pm for the community, parents and students.

Earlier, Special Secretary Education Punjab Rana Hassan Akhtar lauded the PITB’s interventions in the education sector including eLearn and termed the hotline initiative a big success, which was now reached its optimal level to serve the parents and the education department in helping to identify school specific issues and trends.

Later, Dr. Umar Saif distributed shield among the officials associated with project.