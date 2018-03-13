PITB, ITU to open archives for academia worldwide

Staff Reporter

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University Punjab (ITU) are collaborating with Punjab Archives and Libraries Department and Columbia University’s Group for experimental methods in the humanities to start digitizing historical archives to open up a treasure trove of historical records for academia and historians worldwide for research by involving international experts.

PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif expressed these views in his opening remarks on the first day of the seminar on ‘Knowledge Architectures and Archives’, here Monday.

Dr Umar Saif said, “We were opening up our centuries old archives to the World.