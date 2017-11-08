PITB invites int’l venture capitalists, leading tech-preneurs at tech festival

First tech based festival ‘The Mix’ from Nov 11

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Information Technology Board presents Pakistan’s first tech centered festival; The MIX to be held on the 11th and 12th of November, 2017. A major initiative of PITB, The MIX will be an experiential zone focusing on engaging the public through advancement and excitement of technology. It will be a 2-day extravaganza which will be held in the Al Hamra Cultural Arts Complex, Gaddafi, Lahore.

PITB has done extensive planning for this festival that spans over two days. The MIX is jam packed with activities that include AR/VR, 3D gaming, Music, Food, Heritage, Health, Finance, Fashion, Media, Kids section, Digital Libraries, Art, Theater etc… All these pavilions are activated through instruments of technology to give you a look and feel of life in a purely digital space.

Supporting PITB in presenting this festival is the Information and Culture Department of Punjab, Information Technology University Lahore, Kinetic Pakistan through outdoor digital advertising, Careem Pakistan, Pepsi, TCS, QMobile, Xiaomi, Fabbitt, Venturedive, Habitt, ProPakistani, PCWorld IDG, British Council Library, Cheetay.pk, Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan, Unity3D, My Art World and FM91 as the exclusive radio partner.

‘Technology is enabling and disrupting everything in Pakistan and all of that comes together at The MIX in Lahore, so come find your mix!’ says Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman PITB as he welcomes all of Pakistan to be a part of this event.

Both the days will end on concerts which will be performed by Abdullah Qureshi and FACE Music Mela who will bring Qawalistan and Bakshi Brothers among others.

Director Entrepreneurship Nabeel Qadeer along with his team have designed this festival to promote experience based learning and give a platform to change makers using technology. PITB encourages people to bring tote bags and refillable bottles and be a part of this tech picnic with their entire families!

Another exciting highlight of the festival is the arrival of a delegation from Austin, Texas as part of PITB’s Plan9-ATX-PAK program who will be joining in the festivities of The MIX.