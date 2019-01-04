PITB invites applications for next e-Rozgaar training programme

Staff Reporter

Fresh applications for next e-Rozgaar Training Program are invited by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). e-Rozgaar is a joint project of the Punjab’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and PITB. Applications are invited for technical, non-technical and creative freelance training latest by January 31, 2019, for earning through the internet as a serious profession to empower the young graduates, enabling them to work 24/7 from anywhere. “e-Rozgaar Program” launched in the mid-2017 is active in 25 Centers, trained 5,550 graduates who have so far earned foreign exchange worth US $ 537,000/- equivalent to Rs.75,156,480/- to guide and groom graduates from a variety of backgrounds. The applications are invited for 25 Centers in 20 districts of the Punjab for the new batch.

Districts currently open for new intake of students are:1. Sheikhupura – e-Library Sheikhupura, 2. Sargodha – University of Sargodha, 3. Gujrat – University of Gujrat, 4. Lahore – University of the Punjab, 5.

