PITB-CERP-LSE collaborate for pops implementation

Punjab Online Procurement System (POPS)’ cutting out corruption, bringing transparency and efficiency to the procurement process. Dr. Umar Saif the founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Advisor to the CM Punjab said in a meeting with Maha Rehman, Project Coordinator at Center for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) here today.

He said that this evidence based procurement reforms project being carried out in collaboration among Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Center for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) and LSE was being simplified and institutionalized across the Punjab Province through auto technology intervention, enhancing capacity to implement an online procurement system for government purchases below Rs. 100,000.