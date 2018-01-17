PITB automates medicine procurement system

Staff Reporter

The medicine procurement system will automatically calculate the lowest bid and the award system will generate contracts to successful vendors according to the parameters under the procurement rules and it will also eliminate the chances of malpractices and ensure transparency.

Dr. Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor of ITU, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Advisor to the CM said while reviewing the progress of the system here today.

He said that the automation of the medicine procurement system aimed to address problems in the manual method by creating a structured workflow based e-Procurement system as the paper-based system lacked.