Pitafi calls on Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House here Tuesday. The Minister briefed the Chairman PPP about development projects being carried out in the Sindh and informed that thousands of roads have been constructed so far to benefit a maximum number of people in the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that instead of wasting money on show-piece type projects like the PML-N is doing in the Punjab, the PPP was laying a comprehensive communication network to the ground level in the province.

His remarks during the assembly session invited the ire of women and human rights activists. Female PPP MPAs also criticised him for inviting Abbasi to his chamber for giving a briefing on roads sector schemes and called her ‘drama queen’. MNA Nafisa Shah said that Pitafi’s derogatory words against Nusrat are unacceptable.