PITAC to organize 2-day conference from March 1

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Advisor for Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC), operating under Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, Dr Hassnain Javed on Monday said that a two-day international conference would be organized on March 1-2, to create a consortium for practical entrepreneurial implementations and exhibition.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here, he said that the conference titled “Applied Entrepreneurship- Think & Grow International Conference 2019” was aimed at bridging gap between industry and academia and to prepare participants to be enterprising individuals.

The individuals can become industrial technical entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial thinkers so that they can contribute to technological, economic development and sustainable communities, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PITAC Director General Engr. Muhammad Irfan Zaheer said that submissions in different categories from industrial champions, innovative ideas, presentations, case studies and research papers were being accepted, adding that submission guidelines were also available on PITAC’s official website.

He said, the conference would be presided over by Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood as the Chief Guest.

The DG PITAC elaborated that the conference would have five broad themes including role of technical vocational entrepreneur training in applied entrepreneurship, belt and road start up accelerator innovative entrepreneurship, opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurial start-ups at China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), information technology and e-commerce for entrepreneurial start-ups and industry, innovation and infrastructure entrepreneurial ventures.

The conference was supported by national and international organizations such as UMT, NAVTTC, HEC, Centre of Excellence for CPEC, TIIKM,UNIDO, UNICEF, British Council as well as from private sector businesses.

