Pishin DC reopens 26 schools

Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari on Thursday said measures are being taken to take action against absent teachers from educational institutions for improving quality education in respective area of Pishin. He said this while chairing a meeting to review educational matter of the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Yousafzai, District Education Officer Seyed Kalimullah Shah and other officials attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Pishin was detail briefed regarding education problems and report was presented about 46 absent teachers. DC ordered to take action against absent teacher according to law, despite directing to cut about 29 days of salaries of 46 absent teacher, who had found absent their duties for long time in the area.

“At least 26 schools were reopened which had been closed in the area”, Deputy Commissioner. He directed DEO Syed Kalimullah to ensure attendance of teachers in the respective schools for improving quality of education, saying that ignorance in education sector could not be tolerated at any cost and providing of quality education would be ensured for students in the area. DC warned teachers to ensure their attendance in the educational institutions otherwise, strict action would be taken against them who would not follow rule of academics.—APP