Pishin, Chaman, women chambers to support UBG candidates

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The United Business Group (UBG) Thursday gained support from different Balochistan chambers of commerce and industry just a day before annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). This was revealed by UBG central chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to media here on Thursday. He said six well-known businessmen and women hailing from Balochistan joined UBG and announced their unconditional support for the UBG backed candidates in FPCCI elections. He said Muhammad Asif Karim, Muteen Agha from Pishin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ariyna Kasi and Ghazala Kasi from Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Balochistan, Eng Daro Khan Achakzai and Jamaluddin Achakzai from Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined UBG and assured their all due support for UBG in FPCCI elections. He said UBG would play its due role for the promotion of trade activities after winning the elections and will push the Balochistan government to take steps for rapid development of the SME sector in the province. He said with improvement in security situation Balochistan was fast becoming a hub of trade and business activities in the country. He said Gwadar would soon become an international city, like Hong Kong, Singapore and port cities of the Gulf region. The port city, he added, would be a centre of business and trade activities in the region.