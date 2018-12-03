Pirwadhai Bus General Stand status to be changed to B-class

Rawalpindi

Provincial Minister for Transport Muhammad Jahanzeeb Khan Khichi has said that status of the Pirwadhai general bus stand would be changed from category C’ to ‘B’ with the availability of various facilitation to passengers.

He was addressing a meeting with Regional Transport Authority at Deputy Commissioner office here on Sunday.

The Minister said the concerned department ensured provision of passenger’s facilitation for the up-gradation of bus stand, adding that it is the responsibility of government to provide maximum facilitation to masses, said a news release. Jahanzeeb also urged that illegal bus stands and encroachment surrounding it should be eliminated soon.

He said that lavatories would be constructed at all bus stands across the Punjab province. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir, Excise and Taxation Officer Muhmmad Din Ashraf, MPA Ejaz Khan Jazi, Khalid Yameen Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed and officials attended the meeting.—APP

