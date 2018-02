FAISALABAD : Pir Hamid ud Din Sialvi was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

The firebrand cleric was under treatment in Civil Hospital Sargodha where the doctors took him necessary medical tests.

He was traveling to Amin Pur Bangla to attend a conference on Finality of Prophet (PBUH) when his health deteriorated and was shifted to the civil hospital.

Orignally published by INP