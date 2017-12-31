Pir Dastageer (RA) Urs

Jammu

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has greeted people on the annual Urs of Peer Dastgeer Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) Sahib being observed on Saturday.

In her message, Mehbooba said in the teachings and practices of Hazrat Peer Dastageer (RA) Sahib lies the way ahead to get out of the troubles and tribulations of present times.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed the divisional administration of Kashmir to ensure availability of essentials, power, drinking water etc. for the devotees at places where the Urs is being celebrated.—KR