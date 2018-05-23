PIPIP project underway to facilitate farmers

Lahore

Prosperity of farmers is being ensured under Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP).

According to the Punjab Agriculture department spokesman on Monday, under this project drip and sprinkle irrigation system is being installed on subsidy and water channels are being cemented.

He said that the project is underway with the support of World Bank and it will cost about Rs 67 billion.

He said, drip Irrigation system helps in providing water and fertilizer to the plants at a same time whereas in conventional irrigation system water gets wasted.

The Punjab government is providing 60 percent subsidy on the installation of drip irrigation system while the grower will bear 40 percent expenses, he said.

Drip Irrigation system helps in saving water up to 50 percent and accurate watering leads to minimum growth of weeds, he added.—APP