PIPF starts process for IFAC full membership

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

On the recommendations of the World Bank and DAGP, the Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) has kick started the process to obtain full membership of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the Office of Auditor General is extending its full support for achieving this milestone,

PIPFA is a sponsored body of Auditor General of Pakistan, is imparting quality education for the last 24 years which is itself an emblem of success. PIPFA is the only Professional Accounting Organization of Pakistan which specializes in training and professional development of the Public Sector.

While addressing the participants of 6th Graduation Ceremony of PIPFA Additional Auditor General, Zafar Hassan Reza, Saturday, said with the efforts of DAGP PIPFA had signed Memorandum of Understanding with CIPFA, UK which resulted in grant of Affiliate status to PIPFA Members.

In order to further enhance the scope of this MOU, PIPFA has also introduced optional papers at different levels of its Corporate Sector Education Program besides recently introducing an additional PFM (Public Financial Management) Scheme that will enable the Public Sector PIPFA members to be recognized as Full CIPFA members, Additional AGP added.

Economic development both in Pakistan and its surrounding regions despite of very difficult geopolitical situations, have changed the scenario and now Pakistan is very well placed to act as a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity especially after initiative of CPEC project, where the dynamics of economic development and progress seem totally different from past with a progressive approach.

Hopefully, these initiatives and projects would produce abundance of opportunities in all spheres of life, businesses and economy in Pakistan and within the region, said Additional AGP. The office of Auditor General of Pakistan is meticulously working to further promote the mission of PIPFA at national level and ready to support at international level, too.

Our Nominees in the BOG have been contributing to the development and implementation of new strategies and ensuring high level of governance with support and delegation from the office of AGP, Additional AGP added.

In pursuance of envisioned excellence and growth, the office of Auditor General of Pakistan is working on World Bank Mission to establish a Centre of Excellence by reforming Pakistan Audit & Accounts Academy (PAAA) where PIPFA shall be the Examination Body due to its existing pivotal role in public sector training and education, Additional AGP added.

Department of Auditor General of Pakistan has asked PIPFA to Partner in the successful implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) in the Public Sector of Pakistan through education and training.

The office of Auditor General of Pakistan takes pride in acknowledging the important role of PIPFA in educating and training the public sector which is a mission of social welfare and prosperity of Pakistan, said Additional AGP.