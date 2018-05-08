PIP Oil and Gas conference

Karachi

Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP), a representative body of the oil and gas sector in collaboration with the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) Karachi Center and NED University of Engineering & Technology organized an Oil & Gas Conference in Karachi with the theme “Emerging Fuel Mix for Pakistan & Markets Outlook”.

The purpose of the conference was to provide a valuable platform for presenting the emerging fuel mix for Pakistan over the next 15 years in view of changing energy demand-supply scenarios.

The conference contoured the HR developments & requirements, oil and gas demand/supply forecast, creating value for the E&P industry, infrastructure needs and energy security for long term sustainability.

Qazi Muhammad Saleem Siddiqui, Director General Gas & Director General Petroleum Concessions was the Guest of Honor. Siddiqui appreciated PIP’s efforts in organizing an event on the emerging fuel mix of the country and enlightened the audience that DGPC office has been working closely with the Oil & Gas industry in ensuring growth and prosperity of the sector.—PR