Bone marrow transplant ‘pioneer’ in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi hospitalised after brain haemorrhage

KARACHI – Renowned Haematologist and ‘pioneer’ of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan, Dr Tahir Shamsi, is in a critical condition due to a sudden brain hemorrhage.

Shamsi was shifted to Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi with brain bleeding where he underwent a neuro surgery.

Dr Shamsi is still in the intensive care unit of the hospital while doctors have requested for prayers.

Dr Shamsi is credited for introducing bone-marrow transplant in the country in 1996. He has performed over 600 bone-marrow transplant so far.

During the first wave of coronavirus pandemic, Dr Shamsi came up with idea of treating covid-19 patients using plasma of those recovered from the infection.

Tahir Shamsi has over 43 research publications in international journals, 07 books written or edited, published and circulated internationally. He is also the Editor of many haematology journals. His research interests include stem cell biology, haemostasis and novel therapeutics in haematology and oncology.

He is the fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, UK. He is the medical director, consultant haematologist & transplant physician at the National Institute of Blood Diseases & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD & BMT). He is also the director of stem cell programme at NIBD & BMT. He is the Adjunct Professor at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro and Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi.

Social media users are praying for the speedy recovery of the leading medical expert of the country.

very bad news… Dr.Tahir Shamsi Pioneer of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Modern Haematology and Great teacher is in hospital after Haemmorgic stroke.

Please pray for O Pride of Pakistan for his speedy recovery and healthy long life Ameen. pic.twitter.com/T7RWwRTUT4 — Muneer Burgri (@muneer_burgri) December 17, 2021