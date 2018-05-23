PINS to provide latest medical facilities

Staff Reporter

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has said that inauguration of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) would be real addition towards providing modern and latest medical facilities to the patients especially in the field of neuro.

Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said on Tuesday that here not only the state of the art building would be available but doctors and paramedical staff would also be working here with extraordinary zeal and fervor and best possible services would be delivered there.

The Principal PGMI congratulated all the doctors and staff of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for having Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences which would another good face of this institution. He said that 500 bedded and round the clock operation theatre will also be available under one roof for the normal and accidental patients.

He said that vision and personal interest of Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has made this dream possible in a befitting manner at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

Principal PGMI said that latest systems have been evolved in this institution with the central research laboratory where including cancer different other diseases would also be diagnosed. He said that infection free atmosphere will also be ensured to help the patients for curable conditions.

Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said that latest techniques and ways have been adopted in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences for Pharmacy Management, Theatre Automation and Infection Control System being devised in the PINS and positive results would be surfaced through these steps.