PINS tests 50 employees, two positive

Corona tests have been started of the employees of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. In the first phase, tests were conducted of 50 employees of PINS, out of which two persons were positive.

PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that even in the days of corona, patients are being examined 24 hours a day for medical examination and emergency is open as well.

He told that a separate lift and operation theater has been allotted for corona patients. Similarly, no one is being allowed to enter the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences without a safety mask.

According to Dr Khalid, under the policy of the Punjab government, all protective items are being provided to doctors, nurses and medical staff. So far, more than 24,000 surgical masks, 1127 N95 masks, 950 protective kits, 100 spectacles and 13,710 gloves have been provided.

Dr Khalid told that 24-hour medical procedure in a state-of-the-art isolation ward for corona patients is underway. Similarly, screening with thermal guns on admission to Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences is also being ensured.

He clarified that in the light of orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid this organization of PINS is working round the clock to provide better medical care and treatment while following the government’s SOPs maintaining social distance and working in the organization so that the citizens as well as those performing their duties on the front line could be saved from coronavirus.