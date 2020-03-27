PINS corona services available 24/7

adepartments of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences have been mobilized for various measures against the coronavirus and to keep the neuro-surgery patients safe and treat them at home different steps have been ensured.

Skype and Whats App ID’s numbers have been released to provide guidance on the facilities of neuro diseases. According to Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, Prof Dr. Khalid Mehmood people with neuro disorders can contact on skype from 9am to 9pm at pins.neurosurgery@gmail.com and call at WhatsApp 03099649586 while for the same number mobile phone facility will also be available.

He said that the emergency department of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences will be active 24 hours while special medical services will be provided to prevent Corona Virus in these days.