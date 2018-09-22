Pinning high hopes on India was hasty: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT : Former Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Friday night said that pinning high hopes on India was hasty on Pakistan’s part.

Speaking to a private TV Channel, Asif, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stressed that Pakistani leaders should not compromise on the nation’s honour if this was how India chose to behave, especially considering the leeway offered by Islamabad.

First, the incumbent prime minister and their minister issue a statement, and then, later, it turns out to be something else entirely, he explained. “They should learn some manners,” he added.

