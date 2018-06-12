Pink Bus Service for women launched

Staff Reporter

Abbotabad

The exclusive Pink Bus Service for women being launched on June12 (Tuesday today) where seven buses would start operation in the city.

According to the details, following the agreement between Japan’s UNOPS and the Transport and Mass Transit Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government which was inked in 2016 has finally been fulfilled and seven buses would start their operation where female and children below 12 years of age can travel.

KP government imported 14 buses from Mitsubishi Japan and former Chief Minister KP, Pervez Khattak also inaugurated the first bus service for Mardan on May 11.

The bus has the capacity of 40 seats each and passengers can also stand in the bus as they travel.