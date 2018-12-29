Pindites protest over low gas pressure

Rawalpindi

As low gas pressure persists, residents of different Rawalpindi suburban areas Friday demonstrated against load shedding and low gas pressure, demanding uninterrupted supply. The residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, New Katarian, Jamia Masjid Road, Satellite Town, Pendora, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Matkiyal and of adjoining areas gathered at Kattarian Bridge and staged a massive protest demonstration against persistent gas load shedding, causing a massive traffic jam for over an hour. Later the protesters dispersed peacefully.—APP

