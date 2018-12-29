Pindites protest over low gas pressure

Daily Pakistan Observer -

As low gas pressure persists, residents of different Rawalpindi suburban areas Friday demonstrated against load shedding and low gas pressure, demanding uninterrupted supply. The residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, New Katarian, Jamia Masjid Road, Satellite Town, Pendora, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Matkiyal and of adjoining areas gathered at Kattarian Bridge and staged a massive protest demonstration against persistent gas load shedding, causing a massive traffic jam for over an hour. Later the protesters dispersed peacefully.—APP

