Pindi courts facing overwhelming number of pending cases

District & Sessions, Labour courts without judges since February

Zubair Qureshi

Owing to shortage of judges in various courts of the lower judiciary of the garrison city around 40,000 cases are pending causing anguish and panic among the litigants. Not only regular courts are facing the challenge to dispose of the overwhelming number of cases, special courts like labour, banking and family are also overburdened and understaffed.

Some of these courts are without judges while in the others court staff or other administrative matters have been reported as major cause of the delay in justice. While talking to Pakistan Observer during the last week, hundreds of litigants, whose cases are pending in these special and civil courts were of the view that despite Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar’s repeated requests to brother judges and the lower judiciary court officers, situation is still bleak and the courts are not delivering. We are at the mercy of the court staff, said one of the litigants Manzoor while talking to this scribe. The readers keep giving dates for hearing and we are left with no option but to arrive on the said date and return empty handed. Some of them (the litigants) complained that they were suffering because of absence of judges. They appealed to the authorities concerned to appoint judges in courts to avoid difficulties for clients.

District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum, Labour Court and Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Pervez Sohail Joya, were transferred on February 2, 2018 and since then their courts have been without a judge. Up to 300 cases are pending in Labour Court while the figure of pending cases in Anti-Corruption is 250 and the figure of new cases is continuously on the rise in both the courts.

Similarly, the Special Judge Customs, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Sheraz Kiani was transferred on March 24, 2018 and the judge replacing him is yet to join duties. The number of pending cases is over 100. Likewise a number of judges are on departmental training and courses. This also has added to the miseries of the litigants.

Similarly, an Additional District and Sessions Judge Ali Raza Awan was transferred on March 3 and since then no one has replaced him. The number of pending cases are over 400 in this court. Two additional district and sessions judges, Noor Muhammad Bismil and Saadat Hussain Manto are on a department course and nobody has been working in their place. According to staff of the court, around 40,000 cases were pending for decision in civil courts as only 19 civil judges are working in the district courts. It may be mentioned here that the Punjab government directly appoints special judges in different cities.