PIMS under administrative chaos, OPD faces permanent closure

Dialogue between health minister, protesting employees end inconclusively

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the premiere healthcare centre of the country is once again under total administrative failure as employees of the hospital have threatened to close the Out Patient Department (OPD) permanently in case the government doesn’t withdraw its decision to introduce Board of Governors (BoG) to run the affairs of the hospital. On Thursday, negotiations between Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani and the protesters’ representatives failed to yield any results leading the protesters to take extreme steps in case the federal government keeps insisting on BoG.

Young Doctors Association, PIMS employees union, nurses association and workers’ welfare bodies all are on one page regarding their opposition to the BoG. While talking to Pakistan Observer, All Employees Pims Restoration Movement (AEPRM) spokesperson Dr Asfandyar Khan confirmed there would be no OPD functioning on Friday (today) and the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and the administration workers and employees all have taken this unanimous decision that there would be work under the shadow of BoG. So far we were holding a token strike of one hour in OPD but from tomorrow (Friday) we shall be holding complete boycott of the services at OPD, said he.

Dr Asfandyar also demanded of the PIMS administration to restore three employees who had raised slogans before the Health Minister on his arrival earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister and PM’s Special Assistant Ali Awan kept making effort to woo the protesting employees till late night assuring them that their service would remain unaffected by the new administrative step but the protesting employees were insistent the government withdrew its BoG notification.

A large number of patients, around 6,000 are feared to return unattended and untreated from the PIMS if OPD is closed.

The strike is affecting thousands of patients and their attendants, and hospital staff also seemed panicked in the face of such an unprecedented decision by PIMS employees. Dr Asfandyar Khan said the hospital was declared the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University by the PPP government, which changed the status of civil servants and deprived the staff of a number of privileges.

We protested it during the tenure of the PML-N and at the time PTI stalwarts and MNAs from Islamabad Asad Umar and Ali Awan had supported us.

We got the notification withdrawn with the support of the PTI, said Dr Asfandyar adding because of the PTI support the then CADD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry got declare the hospital a government institute and restored the civil servant status of employees.

However, now the PTI has surprisingly moved to introduce BoG to run the hospital, he said. such a decision by the PTI government would be a betrayal not only to the staff of the hospital but also to the voters who have reposed confidence in the PTI, he said. Introducing BoG is a step towards privatization of the hospital, he said.

Another official of the Pims was of the view that the hospital was working smoothly and there was no logic behind this out-of-the-blue measure being introduced by the present government.

“Former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the hospital on a number of occasions and praised its performance but now Imran Khan’s government is doing something that is quite contrary to his earlier views about the hospital, he said.

MNA Ali Awan when contacted said the board of governors would have a supervisory role. It will appoint a chief operation officer to run the hospital as the doctors were facing problems in running the hospital, he said. The decision will not affect the status of the employees, he assured.

